Vernon Chellis Gray, Sr., of Hillsborough, formerly of Kelley St, Manchester, died February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
|
Born in Milford, ME on October 17, 1929, he was the son of Vernon H. and Cora Gray.
Vernon proudly served in the US Air Force and earned several medals during his distinguished career.
He loved woodworking and was talented creating arts and crafts.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Cuma Lee Gray in 1992 and his second wife Ruth (Hamilton) Gray in 2018.
Family members include his children, Angie V. Gay and husband Thomas of Manchester, Vernon C. Gray, Jr and wife Bonnie of Hillsborough, Terry H. Gray and wife Kathy of Bennington, NH, Vickie Lynn Gray of Manchester; his grandchildren, Anjal, Heather and Vernon III; great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Abigail, and Evelynne.
There are no calling hours and services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in his memory to the NH , 166 S River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with the arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019