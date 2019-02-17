Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon C. Gray Sr.. View Sign

Vernon Chellis Gray, Sr., of Hillsborough, formerly of Kelley St, Manchester, died February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Milford, ME on October 17, 1929, he was the son of Vernon H. and Cora Gray.



Vernon proudly served in the US Air Force and earned several medals during his distinguished career.



He loved woodworking and was talented creating arts and crafts.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Cuma Lee Gray in 1992 and his second wife Ruth (Hamilton) Gray in 2018.



Family members include his children, Angie V. Gay and husband Thomas of Manchester, Vernon C. Gray, Jr and wife Bonnie of Hillsborough, Terry H. Gray and wife Kathy of Bennington, NH, Vickie Lynn Gray of Manchester; his grandchildren, Anjal, Heather and Vernon III; great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Abigail, and Evelynne.



There are no calling hours and services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made in his memory to the NH , 166 S River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with the arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







Vernon Chellis Gray, Sr., of Hillsborough, formerly of Kelley St, Manchester, died February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Born in Milford, ME on October 17, 1929, he was the son of Vernon H. and Cora Gray.Vernon proudly served in the US Air Force and earned several medals during his distinguished career.He loved woodworking and was talented creating arts and crafts.He was predeceased by his first wife, Cuma Lee Gray in 1992 and his second wife Ruth (Hamilton) Gray in 2018.Family members include his children, Angie V. Gay and husband Thomas of Manchester, Vernon C. Gray, Jr and wife Bonnie of Hillsborough, Terry H. Gray and wife Kathy of Bennington, NH, Vickie Lynn Gray of Manchester; his grandchildren, Anjal, Heather and Vernon III; great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Abigail, and Evelynne.There are no calling hours and services will be private at the convenience of the family.Donations may be made in his memory to the NH , 166 S River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with the arrangements.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.