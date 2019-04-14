Verona M. Brown, 88, passed away April 6, 2019, at Bedford Hills Center.
She was born in River Hebert, Nova Scotia, on Jan. 4, 1931, to Henry and Mabel Wood. In 1947, she moved to Massachusetts to live with extended family and graduated from Everett High School. After retirement, Verona and her husband, Laurence "Gage" moved to Candia.
As a member of the Federated Parish, she and her husband coordinated Thanksgiving meals for those without family in Everett and later was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Candia.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Laurence Brown and seven siblings. Family members include son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Susan Brown of Plainville, Mass.; daughter, Janet Wilderman of Candia; and two granddaughters, Susan Wilderman of Candia, and Jennifer Wilderman of Onsted, Mich.
SERVICES: No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Candia, 188 Deerfield Road, Candia, NH 03034.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Verona's Online Tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2019