Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Veronica R. (Vern) (Vassar) Boisvert, 89, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday



July 3, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Vern was born in Nashua on August 18, 1929, the only child of Beatrice (Richard) and Reginald Vassar. She and her mother moved to Manchester when she was 4 years old. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in 1946 at age 16.



She was employed as an Executive Secretary from age 17 until her retirement at age 63. In 1972, Vern and Armand became the owners and operators of the Jersey Ice Cream Distribution Co. In her earlier years she enjoyed ice skating, swimming and dancing and also enjoyed gardening and was a voracious reader. Vern married Armand E. Boisvert on April 22, 1950 and they celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2019. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



She was predeceased by her premature son Gregory Michael, 3 days old, in 1951, by



her mother Beatrice in 1990 and by her cousins John R. Burns and Natalie Madden.



Members of her family include her husband Armand Boisvert of Bedford, her daughter Lisa R. Boisvert-Mackenzie of Shelburne, Vermont, her son, Mark. S. Boisvert of Bedford, her two grandsons, Angus H. Boisvert-Mackenzie and Duncan W. Boisvert-Mackenzie, her cousin Donald K. Burns of Indian Wells, California and her sister-in-law Beatrice Gosselin of Manchester as well as many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10 from 4 to 7pm at the McHugh Funeral



Home, 283 Hanover St. corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11 at 10 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. in Bedford. Urn burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Vern's name be made to NH Catholic Charities 215 Myrtle St. Manchester, NH 3104. Condolences may be offered at



Veronica R. (Vern) (Vassar) Boisvert, 89, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on WednesdayJuly 3, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Vern was born in Nashua on August 18, 1929, the only child of Beatrice (Richard) and Reginald Vassar. She and her mother moved to Manchester when she was 4 years old. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in 1946 at age 16.She was employed as an Executive Secretary from age 17 until her retirement at age 63. In 1972, Vern and Armand became the owners and operators of the Jersey Ice Cream Distribution Co. In her earlier years she enjoyed ice skating, swimming and dancing and also enjoyed gardening and was a voracious reader. Vern married Armand E. Boisvert on April 22, 1950 and they celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2019. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.She was predeceased by her premature son Gregory Michael, 3 days old, in 1951, byher mother Beatrice in 1990 and by her cousins John R. Burns and Natalie Madden.Members of her family include her husband Armand Boisvert of Bedford, her daughter Lisa R. Boisvert-Mackenzie of Shelburne, Vermont, her son, Mark. S. Boisvert of Bedford, her two grandsons, Angus H. Boisvert-Mackenzie and Duncan W. Boisvert-Mackenzie, her cousin Donald K. Burns of Indian Wells, California and her sister-in-law Beatrice Gosselin of Manchester as well as many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10 from 4 to 7pm at the McHugh FuneralHome, 283 Hanover St. corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11 at 10 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. in Bedford. Urn burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Vern's name be made to NH Catholic Charities 215 Myrtle St. Manchester, NH 3104. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close