Vicki Richard, 56, died on Nov. 14, 2020, at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., after a short illness. She was born in Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 29, 1964, daughter of the late Ira Fye, and mother, Irene Fye. She was a mother of four (Brett, Cassie, TJ, and Lyndsie). She had a special relationship with her animals and nature's beauty. Her spirit will forever be with the earth and her family.



