CHESTER - Vickie L. (Pierce) St. Hilaire, 54, of Chester, passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in her home.



Born in Manchester on Jan. 30, 1965, she was a longtime resident of Chester.



She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry.



Vickie was a self-employed cleaning contractor.



In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and baking. Her favorite pastimes were being with her family and friends, and walking on the beach, especially in Hawaii.



In her younger years, Vickie owned horses and loved to ride. She will best be remembered for her love of family, friends and pets; her laughter; her strength; and her compassion for others.



Family members include her loving husband of 33 years, Marc A. St. Hilaire and son, Tyler J. St. Hilaire, of Chester; her parents, Ronald and Sarah Pierce of Bridgewater, Va.; her sister, Valerie Pierce and husband Michael Stortz, of San Francisco, Calif.; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Ashley Lynne St. Hilaire in 1989.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Home, 15 Birch St., Derry, followed by a celebration of life beginning at 1:15 p.m. A private burial will take place in Great Hill Cemetery, Route 121A, Chester, in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, Maine 04243-9409 in honor of her daughter.



