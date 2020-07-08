1/1
Vicky J. (Swartz) Wentzell
1935 - 2020
Vicky J. Wentzell, 84, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. She was born September 7, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Victor Robert Swartz and Mary Louise (Perkins) Swartz.

She grew up in Philadelphia, PA, one of 3 children in her family. Vicky graduated from John Bartram High School in Philadelphia. On January 4, 1958, she married Gordon R. Wentzell at the Ninth Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia. Vicky met Gordon at a USO dance while he was on leave from the service. They were longtime residents in Deerfield, NH raising their children and they wintered in Ocala, FL. Vicky was a devoted wife and loving mother to her family.

Vicky was a member of the Deerfield Community Church. Her hobbies included cooking and knitting. She adored babies and animals.

Vicky was predeceased by her husband on May 29, 2020 and her brother, Robert Swartz.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Grant, son, Matthew Gordon Wentzell of Deerfield, NH, daughter, Valerie Derda of Michigan, son, Andrew Richard Wentzell of S. Carolina, son, Charles Victor Wentzell of Kittery, ME., 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM at NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. All family and friends are invited and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Deerfield Community Church, 15 Church St., Deerfield, NH 03037.

www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
