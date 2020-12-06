Victor H. Falcetti, 83, lifelong resident of Milford, NH, died on December 4, 2020 at Bedford Hills Center, Bedford, NH following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's.
He was born in Nashua, NH on September 2, 1937, a son of Henry D. and Colomba (Fantona) Falcetti.
Victor joined the Air Force in 1955 and was part of the 902nd Air Refueling Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1965 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married the love of his life in 1958, and upon his discharge, returned to Milford.
He had been employed by OK Tool Company in Milford for over 20 years. After OK Tool Company closed, he went into business as a home repair contractor specializing in room remodeling, wall papering and painting.
Victor was a longtime member and served as an officer in The First Congregational Church of Milford, American Legion Post 23 and was Post #23 Institutional Representative to Boy Scout Troop #4 of Milford for over 30 years, VFW Post 4368, Camp 38 of The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 42, Milford Special Needs, American Air Museum in England, New Hampshire Veterans Association, Custos Morum Rebecca Lodge #23, and the Milford Historical Society.
He was predeceased by his parents; a great granddaughter, Delaney Diana Falcetti; his nephew, Scott Craig; and his brother-in-law, Robert Craig.
Family members include his wife of 62 years, Cynthia (Richardson) Falcetti of Milford; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and James Davis; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Steven Falcetti, and James and Patricia (Farrow) Falcetti; four grandchildren, Matteo Davis, Clarice Davis and her husband, Gregg, Isabella Falcetti and Sawyer Falcetti; and three great grandchildren, Ellian, Lewis and Henry Davis; and a sister, Janet Craig.
A walk through visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. Funeral services are private. Burial with military honors will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Milford, NH. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing.
Donations in his memory may be made to Special Needs Group of Milford, c/o Alfred Karnis, 686 Mason Road, Milford, NH 03055 or to the First Congregational Church UCC of Milford, P.O. Box 188, Milford, NH 03055.
