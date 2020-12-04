1/1
Victoria MacDonald
Victoria MacDonald, 55, of Derry, NH, died Friday November 20, 2020 in her home. She was born in Endicott, NY on February 2, 1965, a daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Salamaa) MacDonald. Victoria received her Master's degree in psychotherapy from Notre Dame College in Manchester, NH. She had worked several jobs in the community, most notably was her position as a therapist and emergency services clinical supervisor at Center for Life Management in Derry. Victoria loved rescuing animals, and had been involved with Afghan Hound Rescues. She was a fan of classic rock, especially her favorite band Fleetwood Mac and her favorite artist Stevie Nicks, whom she'd seen live several times.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Alvine MacDonald of Concord; her granddaughter, Danika Sky Frasca of Concord; and her brother, Ian MacDonald of Derry.

There are no services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to a Go Fund Me: Victoria MacDonald Estate. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
