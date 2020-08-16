Vincent A. Demers, 87, of Bedford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday August 6th, 2020. He was married to the late Lucille F. (St. Martin) Demers for 59 years prior to her passing in 2014.
He was born in Malden, MA on July 11, 1933 to the late Gerald A. and Madeline E. (Wixtead) Demers. He was raised and educated in Malden and North Cambridge, MA. He received his BS of Arts & Science from Boston College in 1955. After college, he married the love of his life, Lucille and then was drafted into the Army where he served in Korea. After his tour of duty, he held several positons in the USPS where he was employed for 35 years, at one point acting as the interim Postmaster for Keene, NH. In retirement, he continued his interest in the Postal Service by participating in NAFRE, eventually becoming its President for several years. Vinnie and Lue were celebrants of Our Lady of Mercy church in Merrimack. They were also active participants for many years with the Merrimack Senior Club, with Vinnie being elected President of the club. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and would begin every Club meeting with a joke. His children considered him the inventor of the "Dumb Dad joke." When not being the President of something, Vinnie could be found having breakfast at the DW Diner with "The Guys" every morning at 6:00 a.m. He was a lifelong NE Patriots fan. After an illness that required his move to the Bentley Commons Assisted Living Facility in Bedford, he made many friends and enjoyed all the activities Bentley provided. He could often be found losing at Bingo or winning at Trivia. He was a great listener and was always kind and respectful. He was simply the best Dad ever.
Along with his wife Lucille, Vincent was pre-deceased by his sister Geraldine Rabideau.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his three children, Elizabeth Demers and her husband Frank St. Leger of NY, Christopher Demers and his wife Raelene of Woodsville, and Gregory Demers and his wife Joanne of Goffstown; six grandchildren, Kelly, Samantha, Lani, Jessica, Heather and Ashley; eight great-grandchildren, Jamielee, Joscelyn, Callum, Theodore, Natalie, Sebastian, Mariah and Simon; two sisters, Jacqueline Smigielski and Julia Lemay, along with many nieces and nephews.
Per Vincent's wishes, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at their convenience.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Vincent's memory can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
