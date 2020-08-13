Vincent J. Nardi, 74, of Manchester, NH died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Community Hospice House, in Merrimack, NH.
He was born on February 28, 1946, in Providence, RI, the son of the late Bernard and Theodora (McAlpine) Nardi.
Mr. Nardi attended Assumption College and graduated from Brown University. He received his Juris Doctorate from Suffolk Law University. Vin practiced law as a sole practitioner for 28 years and did a change of careers in 2000. He attained his NH Insurance Realtor license, as a principal broker.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking, cooking and photography. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fiction books on crime and law story lines.
Members of his family include; his wife of 20 years, Tammy (Michalakopoulos) Nardi, son, Christian and his partner Lisa, sister, Carlotta Robbins, brother, Bernard and sister Josephine Koebler and her husband, Warren, also numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Respecting his wishes, there are no scheduled funeral services. A private Celebration of Life is planned sometime in the future honoring his memory, where we all can gather together safely.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local chapter of the American Cancer Society
.
