Vincent "Vince " Andrew Mento, 86 years young passed away on April 20th after a brief illness. Born in Boston MA where he lived until 1953 when he joined the US Air Force and served as an Air Craft Mechanic and Crew Chief. He was later hired by the DOD, as a civilian flying the largest cargo aircraft of that time, the C-124-C. After flying globally for 6 years and accumulating 11,000 in flight hours, Vince continued under civilian contract in the US Air Force reserves until the 1980s. After retirement Vince ventured into commercial and residential Real Estate in N.H. and Florida. Vince enjoyed cooking, entertaining family and friends, playing billiards and cards. Day trading was a favored activity in his later years. Vince is survived by former wife Shirley Sandillo Mento, sister Deloris Murphy, sons David Mento, Anthony Mento and daughter Sheryl Mento Maltais all from N.H.; three grandchildren, Valarie Mento, Jordan Maltais and Nathaniel Maltais; and two great grandchildren. Please visit davidcgross.com and post a tribute to Vincent. Private Memorial Services will be held at Bay Pines National Military cemetery in Florida, with a public memorial at N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.



Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
