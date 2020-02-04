Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet M. Guerrera. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Violet Mary (Violette) Guerrera, 91, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Courville in Manchester surrounded by her loving husband, Domenic Guerrera and family.



Violet was born on July 7, 1928, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of the late Gaetan "Guy" and Isabelle (Ouellette) Violette.



She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish.



In her spare time, after retirement, she enjoyed her hobbies which included word puzzles, reading, as well as watching "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Most especially, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, along with friends and family.



In addition to her husband of 66 years, she leaves her sister, Claudette St. Pierre of Waterbury, Conn.; three sons, David Guerrera and his wife Donna of Manchester, Christopher Guerrera and his fiancee Brandi Lombardo of Simpsonville, S.C., and Stephen Guerrera and Amy Jackson of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Matthew Guerrera, Nicholas Guerrera, Ashley Stano, Christopher Guerrera and Tyler Guerrera; three great-grandchildren, Violet Guerrera, Nicholas Guerrera and Lilah Guerrera; and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her siblings, Bertrand, Gloria, Alberic, Marcemile, Valdor and Regina.



The family would like to thank the staff from The Courville for the loving care shown to Violet throughout her stay.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







MANCHESTER - Violet Mary (Violette) Guerrera, 91, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Courville in Manchester surrounded by her loving husband, Domenic Guerrera and family.Violet was born on July 7, 1928, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of the late Gaetan "Guy" and Isabelle (Ouellette) Violette.She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish.In her spare time, after retirement, she enjoyed her hobbies which included word puzzles, reading, as well as watching "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Most especially, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, along with friends and family.In addition to her husband of 66 years, she leaves her sister, Claudette St. Pierre of Waterbury, Conn.; three sons, David Guerrera and his wife Donna of Manchester, Christopher Guerrera and his fiancee Brandi Lombardo of Simpsonville, S.C., and Stephen Guerrera and Amy Jackson of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Matthew Guerrera, Nicholas Guerrera, Ashley Stano, Christopher Guerrera and Tyler Guerrera; three great-grandchildren, Violet Guerrera, Nicholas Guerrera and Lilah Guerrera; and nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her siblings, Bertrand, Gloria, Alberic, Marcemile, Valdor and Regina.The family would like to thank the staff from The Courville for the loving care shown to Violet throughout her stay.SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close