Violet M. Guerrera

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet M. Guerrera.
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Violet Mary (Violette) Guerrera, 91, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Courville in Manchester surrounded by her loving husband, Domenic Guerrera and family.

Violet was born on July 7, 1928, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of the late Gaetan "Guy" and Isabelle (Ouellette) Violette.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish.

In her spare time, after retirement, she enjoyed her hobbies which included word puzzles, reading, as well as watching "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Most especially, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, along with friends and family.

In addition to her husband of 66 years, she leaves her sister, Claudette St. Pierre of Waterbury, Conn.; three sons, David Guerrera and his wife Donna of Manchester, Christopher Guerrera and his fiancee Brandi Lombardo of Simpsonville, S.C., and Stephen Guerrera and Amy Jackson of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Matthew Guerrera, Nicholas Guerrera, Ashley Stano, Christopher Guerrera and Tyler Guerrera; three great-grandchildren, Violet Guerrera, Nicholas Guerrera and Lilah Guerrera; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Bertrand, Gloria, Alberic, Marcemile, Valdor and Regina.

The family would like to thank the staff from The Courville for the loving care shown to Violet throughout her stay.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon