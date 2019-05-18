Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 265 S. Main St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Violette J. Dubois, 96, of Bedford, died May 12, 2019, art her residence, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on July 9, 1922, she was the daughter Joseph and Angeline (Champagne) Labrie. She was educated in Manchester and worked as a manager for Adams Mills for over 15 years before retiring in 1992.



Violette loved to travel. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting for everyone. She was an avid Red Sox fan and found great pleasure spending time with family and friend, especially at barbeques and poolside parties. She was a member of St. Anne's Sodality for many years. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Family includes two daughters, Pauline Green and husband Howard of Manchester, and Diane Bellemore of Manchester; one son, Ronald Dubois and partner Nancy Marone of FL; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Alan, Amy, Kevin, Melissa, Allyson Meagan, Amanda, and Hannah; six great grandchildren Carly, Eleanor, Isabelle, Ginevra, Aurelia, and Lillian; one sister, Jeanette Bourbeau; one daughter-in-law, Gail Dubois; one son-in-law, Albert Bellemore; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Maurice Dubois in 1965; and two sons, Armand and Paul Dubois. The family would like to thank VNA Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided to Violette.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 5 to 8 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday at Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: VNA Home Healthcare & Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave., Unit 4, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







