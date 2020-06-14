Violette L. (Houle) Gregoire
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violette L. Gregoire, 89, died June 10, 2020 at Ridgewood Center following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Manchester on September 17, 1930 the daughter of Albert and Nora (Lavoie) Houle.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul E. Gregoire on May 13, 2011.

Family members include one daughter, Madeleine Paul and her husband, Victor of Bedford, grandchildren, Eric Paul of Bedford, Amy Lessard and her husband, Gregg of Manchester, great grandchildren, Lacey, Addison and Brooklyn.

She was also predeceased by a brother, Fr. Roger Houle.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 am in Ste. Marie Church.

Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ste. Marie Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
She was such a sweet lady. I met her at Bedford Grove Roll- A-Way with her daughter Madeleine. She would take the bus to the rink so Madeleine could skate,and her Dad would come later after work to pick them up. Also they both really loved watching the skaters. R.I.P. Mrs. Gregoire,as we all called her.

Joyce Willrett
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved