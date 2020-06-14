She was such a sweet lady. I met her at Bedford Grove Roll- A-Way with her daughter Madeleine. She would take the bus to the rink so Madeleine could skate,and her Dad would come later after work to pick them up. Also they both really loved watching the skaters. R.I.P. Mrs. Gregoire,as we all called her.
Violette L. Gregoire, 89, died June 10, 2020 at Ridgewood Center following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Manchester on September 17, 1930 the daughter of Albert and Nora (Lavoie) Houle.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul E. Gregoire on May 13, 2011.
Family members include one daughter, Madeleine Paul and her husband, Victor of Bedford, grandchildren, Eric Paul of Bedford, Amy Lessard and her husband, Gregg of Manchester, great grandchildren, Lacey, Addison and Brooklyn.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Fr. Roger Houle.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 am in Ste. Marie Church.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.