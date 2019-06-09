Virginia Collins (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information

Obituary
Virginia Collins, 90, of Manchester, NH, died June 6, 2019, at Saint Teresa Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.

Born in Gorham, NH on April 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Isadore (Amdion) Nadeau. She resided in the Queen City for many years.

Virginia graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1947 as well as Hesser Business College.

Until her retirement, she was an administrator with Social Security Administration for thirty years.

Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Catherine of Siena Church.

Virginia was an avid reader. A loving and devoted wife, she leaves a rich legacy of love, compassion, kindness, generosity, and faith. Virginia lives in everyone she touched and will never be forgotten.

Family members include her beloved husband of sixty-three years, Robert E. Collins; a sister-in-law, Gladys Houle of East Hampstead; and several cousins including, Georgia Sousa of Manchester and Denise LaBore of Jefferson.

Services: A calling hour will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:30 AM.

Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 545 State Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 9, 2019
