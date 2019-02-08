Obituary Guest Book View Sign





MEDFORD, Mass. - Virginia G. Murray (Dell'Elce, Grinley), age 86, of Medford, MA and Weare, NH died peacefully at home on February 5, 2019. The youngest child of Donato Dell'Elce and Lorenza "Laura" (Testa), she was born on November 13, 1932 in Allston, MA. Virginia grew up in Brighton, MA and graduated from Brighton High School where she met her first husband Joseph P. Grinley whom she married in 1958. Together they had four children and lived in Medford, prior to Joseph's passing in 1968. She later married William A. Murray in 1976 and they spent the next 26 years together. She loved dancing, which she and her husband did every week, taking regular trips to Mohegan Sun and spending weekends at their cottage in Weare, which they had bought for each other and their family as a wedding gift. William passed away in 2002 and Virginia continued to split her time between the two homes until she moved to Weare in 2018 with her youngest son Robert. Virginia is survived by her sister Eve Solferino of Medford, her brother A. Daniel Dell'Elce of Brighton, her son Joseph P. Grinley and his wife Kathleen of Salem, NH, her son Daniel Grinley and his wife Kathleen of Goffstown, NH, her son Robert D. Grinley of Weare, NH and her loving daughter Leslie Boisset and her husband Stephane of Newport, RI. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren: Jeff, Patrick, Marissa, Tyler, Christopher and Jules, and one great-grandchild, Kenny. Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters Inez Mantini, Rose Dell'Elce and Flora Dell'Elce.SERVICES: Visiting hours are Sunday, February 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, MA. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit the website of Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington at www.dellorusso.net Funeral Home Dello Russo Funeral Home

