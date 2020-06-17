Virginia H. Eshoo
1928 - 2020
Virginia Hickey Eshoo of Portsmouth, NH died on June 14, 2020 with her three daughters by her side. Jinny was born on May 8, 1928, the youngest of five children to Edward V. and Mary R. Hickey. She grew up in Newton, MA and Jaffrey, NH.

Jinny attended Marymount College NY, Kathryn Gibbs School in Boston, and worked at the Museum of Fine Arts for five years. In 1958 Jinny moved to Manchester NH. She worked at the Currier Gallery of Art for 18 years, including as Director of Membership. She moved to Portsmouth in 1996 and worked at the NH Art Association.

She leaves three daughters: Martha Eshoo, husband Keith Dolan and their daughters Emma and Phoebe; Amy Eshoo, husband Richard Davie and their son Owen; Nina Eshoo and her partner Sara Beasley and their son Mesfin; her dearest cousin Connie Fields, sister-in-law Sue Hickey, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Jinny asked that donations be made in her name to the Portsmouth Public Library, 175 Parrott Avenue, Portsmouth, NH 03801. A service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth, NH. To view Virginia's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Parish
