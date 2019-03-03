Born in 1927 in Iowa City, Iowa, passed February 20, 2019 in Stuart, FL. She is survived by: daughter, Ruth Hawkensen and granddaughter, Elana Hawkensen, both of Portsmouth, NH, daughter, Carol Rahim, of Stuart, FL, granddaughter, Sahar Kasper, grandson-in-law, Casey Kasper, and great-granddaughter, Matilda Kasper, of Chicago, IL, granddaughter, Safa Rahim of Miami Beach, FL, granddaughter, Sakinah Rahim, of Ada, OH; step-daughter, Brenda Lewison and step-son-in-law, Bill Blunden both of Cleveland Heights, OH, and step-daughter, Ingrid Lewison, of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death in 2001 by husband, Wayne C. Lewison. She lived a full life and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Virginia's name to the Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2019