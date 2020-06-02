Virginia "Ginny" (Carlson) Kearney, 102, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Virginia was born in Manchester, NH, on June 14, 1917. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Ella (Matthews) Carlson. She was raised in Manchester and graduated from Central High School in 1935. On April 14, 1937, she married John Gerald "Gerry" Kearney, a well-known local musician and radio and television personality. They were happily married 52 years. During their marriage, they were devoted parishioners of St. Anne's Church in Manchester. Her husband passed away on June 25, 1989. They had three sons.
While a teenager, Virginia worked for the New England Telephone Company as a production typist. During the years following her marriage, she stayed home to raise their family. In 1959, she started working as a secretary at Monroe, the Calculator Company, a division of Litton Industries. She was employed there for over 20 years, retiring in 1981.
Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who will be deeply missed. Everyone Ginny came into contact with loved her gentle, kind, and loving personality. She had a great sense of humor also. She adored her family, and it was her greatest joy to spend time with them. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.
In addition to being predeceased by her husband Gerry, Virginia was predeceased by her sister Madeline (Carlson) Dufour, her infant sister Marion Carlson, her brother Edward Carlson, and her brother Carl Frederick Carlson.
Virginia is survived by her son Gerald and his wife, Sheila (Scott) Kearney; her son Paul and his wife, Barbara (Lanoie) Kearney; and her son Donald Kearney and his friend, Donna Burgess. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: David Kearney and his wife Peggy, Christine (Kearney) Roy and her partner Gene, Cheryl Kearney and her fiance Dave, and Paula (Kearney) Kew and her husband Ron. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren: Craig Vigneault, Kyle Vigneault, Madeline Kew, Annie Kew, Maxwell Roy, and Quincy Roy. In addition, she is survived by three step-grandsons: Michael, Patrick, and Joseph Swanson and their families.
The family also wants to thank the staff at Mt. Carmel for the excellent and loving care they gave Virginia during the past 12 years.
Final services and burial will be private at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com
Virginia was born in Manchester, NH, on June 14, 1917. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Ella (Matthews) Carlson. She was raised in Manchester and graduated from Central High School in 1935. On April 14, 1937, she married John Gerald "Gerry" Kearney, a well-known local musician and radio and television personality. They were happily married 52 years. During their marriage, they were devoted parishioners of St. Anne's Church in Manchester. Her husband passed away on June 25, 1989. They had three sons.
While a teenager, Virginia worked for the New England Telephone Company as a production typist. During the years following her marriage, she stayed home to raise their family. In 1959, she started working as a secretary at Monroe, the Calculator Company, a division of Litton Industries. She was employed there for over 20 years, retiring in 1981.
Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who will be deeply missed. Everyone Ginny came into contact with loved her gentle, kind, and loving personality. She had a great sense of humor also. She adored her family, and it was her greatest joy to spend time with them. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.
In addition to being predeceased by her husband Gerry, Virginia was predeceased by her sister Madeline (Carlson) Dufour, her infant sister Marion Carlson, her brother Edward Carlson, and her brother Carl Frederick Carlson.
Virginia is survived by her son Gerald and his wife, Sheila (Scott) Kearney; her son Paul and his wife, Barbara (Lanoie) Kearney; and her son Donald Kearney and his friend, Donna Burgess. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: David Kearney and his wife Peggy, Christine (Kearney) Roy and her partner Gene, Cheryl Kearney and her fiance Dave, and Paula (Kearney) Kew and her husband Ron. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren: Craig Vigneault, Kyle Vigneault, Madeline Kew, Annie Kew, Maxwell Roy, and Quincy Roy. In addition, she is survived by three step-grandsons: Michael, Patrick, and Joseph Swanson and their families.
The family also wants to thank the staff at Mt. Carmel for the excellent and loving care they gave Virginia during the past 12 years.
Final services and burial will be private at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.