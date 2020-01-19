Formerly of Weston, Mass., and Newton Centre, Mass., on Jan. 9, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John J. Deady Sr. Devoted mother of Kenneth W. Deady (Carol) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Julie A. Duane (Michael) of Bedford, Mass., and John J. Deady Jr. (Beth) of Northboro, Mass. Loving grandmother of Michael, Jr. and Joseph Duane and William and JJ Deady. Daughter of the late George F. and Ethel G. (Kinny) Murphy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, MA on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9:15 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre Street, Newton, MA at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 3-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, MA.
Graduate of Jackson College at Tufts University 1955, LTJG USNR, lifetime member Bedford, NH Women's Club, 100 Club of NH, MOAA, Tufts Alumni Association, and volunteer at the Manchester VA.
If desired, donations in memory of Ginny may be made to VA Medical Center, c/o Debra Krinsky, 718 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH 03104.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020