NASHUA - Virginia M. Hallisey, a longtime Nashua teacher, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2020, in the Inn at Fairview in Hudson in her 95th year.



She was born in Nashua on Feb. 4, 1925, the eldest of four children of the late Helene J. (Desautels) and Harold J. Hallisey.



A career educator, Virginia graduated from now Plymouth University and Boston University and she was extensively involved in Alumni Affairs.



Retiring at age 70 from the field of education, Virginia had a long and remarkable career in the area of Business Education. She enthusiastically mentored many students and organized and developed many ongoing student business organizations as a teacher and administrator in the Nashua School District, SAU 42.



Upon her retirement, she pursued the legislative and professional interests of teachers throughout New Hampshire. As a result, in 2010, Virginia was awarded the coveted New Hampshire/AARP Andrus Award for Distinguished Service. She belonged to many professional organizations in which she served as an officer and board member including the Nashua Area Retired Educators Association and the New Hampshire Retired Educators Association. Virginia was also a founding member and board officer of the now Granite State Credit Union.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert J. Hallisey and Donald P. Hallisey.



Members of her family include a brother, Harold W. "Bill" Hallisey and his wife Marion of Huntsville, Ala.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Her family wishes to thank the fine and attentive staff of the Inn at Fairview and the providers of Compassionate Care for their help, attention and support. Virginia was a proud and happy resident of Fairview.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua, TODAY (Tuesday, Feb. 4) from 4 to 6 p.m.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Road, Nashua, Wednesday at 11 a.m.



Interment will take place in the family lot at St. Patrick Cemetery, Hudson.



In lieu of flowers, relatives, friends and organizations are encouraged to make memorial donations in her name to Corpus Christi Food Pantry and Assistance, 3 Crown St., Nashua, N.H. 03060.



Farwell Funeral Service, (603) 882-0591, is in charge of arrangements.

