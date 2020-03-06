Virginia M. Karnis, 69, resident of Wilton, NH, died on March 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Nashua, NH on June 30, 1950, a daughter of Samuel and Helmi (Anderson) Karnis. Virginia lived in Mont Vernon, NH as a young girl and later moved to Tenants Harbor, Maine for several years. She returned to Milford in 1979 and made her home there for many years before moving to Wilton in 1997.
Virginia enjoyed being supported in her Wilton Community by the Plus Company.
She had worked at Souhegan Valley Resources in Amherst, NH for many years and had also belonged to the Milford Area Special Needs Group.
Virginia loved nature, gardening, and birdwatching. She also enjoyed a lifetime of creative pursuits, such as knitting, painting and creative writing.
An elegant lady, Virginia held herself in quiet dignity, and appreciated looking her finest for all occasions.
She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Susan Karnis; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Wilfred Leduc.
Family members include a brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Carolyn Karnis of Milford, NH; a sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Charles McGettigan of Wilton, NH; many nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 10:00-11:00am in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, followed by funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Plus Company, 19 Chestnut Street, Nashua, NH 03060. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2020