Virginia Marie Tavano, 91, of Goffstown NH, passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 7, 2020. She had spent her last 3 months in a nursing home after falling, breaking her hip and arm. She was recovering through physical therapy when COVID 19 reached her. After 3 weeks, her Lord took her Home.She was born on December 17, 1928 in Woburn MA to Bernardo and Francesca (Fashione) Corsetti. Virginia attended local elementary schools and graduated from Woburn High School in 1947, where she had been the Center on the girl's basketball team.She was thrice blessed to have had 3 loving husbands and 5 children.She had many jobs aside from raising her family (whom she adored and doted on) including her last position at Nashua Corporation in Nashua NH as Supervisor of Communications. She always had a warm smile, a kind word and gave a helping hand to any and all who needed assistance. She was the woman in the neighborhood whom all of her kids' friends loved and wanted for their mother, or at least as a second mother. She was loved by everyone, young and old.Her passions were her children, her husbands, and all of her huge Italian family. She was the youngest of 9 children born to immigrant parents.Jeana, as she was known by all of her extended family, loved to go to Gloucester Beach with her kids and sunbathe at home because she thought she was too fair completed. Every summer she treated her kids to an annual trip to the White Mountains for a weekend of fun. She also loved to bowl and was president of her league for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking special treats at holiday time and splurging on Christmas shopping. AND, oh how she loved to play cards.She and her 3rd husband, Phillip, spent many years at "the campground" in Weare NH where many of her siblings and other relatives each had a trailer permanently positioned year-round. They took turns every Saturday night hosting a feast where each couple included would bring delicious homemade foods to share.She had the opportunity of her life to go to Europe in 1973 with her sister and a cousin. She wanted to see where her parents came from in Italy. She enjoyed her trip tremendously, but was thrilled to be back home in NH with her kids after 17 days abroad.Virginia is predeceased by her parents, and 6 of her 7 brothers - Augustus, Angelo, Amato (Hamel), John, Dominic, Daniel and her only sister, Antoinette. She is also predeceased by her 3 husbands - James Shaughnessy II, Richard Brennan, Phillip Tavano and her son Brian K. Shaughnessy.She is survived by her children - James Shaughnessy III (Sandra) of Windham NH, Kevin Shaughnessy of Goffstown NH, Nanette Dawson (Francis) of Hooksett NH, Cynthia Cadario (John) of Brookline NH, AND her grandchildren - James, Michael, Brian, Jennifer, Julie, Richard, John and David. She has one surviving brother, Stephen Corsetti of FL, and 3 great-grandchildren.Visiting hours at Zis Sweeney - St Laurent Funeral Home in Nashua will be Wed., June 17th from 12 - 2 PM with funeral service held in their chapel at 2 PM. A brief graveside service will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson immediately after the funeral service.In lieu of flowers, please join us in honoring Virginia's legacy and donate to your preferred charity in her memory.