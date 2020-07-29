1/1
Virginia R. Mabie
Virginia R. Mabie of Hooksett, N.H. passed away on July 27, 2020 at the Concord, N.H. Hospice House. She was born in Newport, N.H., the daughter of John E. Rowe and Gertrude A. Rowe, also of Newport, N.H. She went to grade school in Newport, college at the University of Miami at Coral Gables, Fla., and Franklin Pierce Secretarial School in Concord, N.H.

She was married to Earl M. Mabie (deceased), had one son, Craig J. Mabie of Loudon, N.H., two step-children, Penny Mabie of Burien, WA and Heather Mabie of Naples, Fla. Also, two step-grandchildren, Christopher Remillard and Maria Remillard of Manchester, N.H., and one great step-granddaughter Miranda Remillard.

She enjoyed being with family and many dear friends, ballroom dancing, spending winters in Naples, Florida for many years, traveling, entertaining and decorating her different homes. She loved the water whether it be lakes, rivers or ocean. She also loved her church, Brookside Congregational in Manchester, N.H. and her church family. She loved life to the fullest.

She is survived by her son Craig J. Mabie and partner Douglas J. Sutherland; two step-daughters, Penny Mabie and Heather Remillard; two step-grandchildren Christopher Remillard and Maria Remillard; sister-in-law Barbara Mabie; one aunt, cousins, niece, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at Brookside Congregational Church UCC, 2013 Elm Street, Manchester, New Hampshire 03104 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m.

The service will be OUTSIDE on the Manning House lawn in the gardens beside the sanctuary. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. If needed, please bring your lawn chair or blanket. Please send flowers directly to the church, attention Virginia R. Mabie services.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at https://www.vfw.org/.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
Craig, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Your mom was so special to me, always so kind, sweet and gentle. My heartfelt condolences to you. Debbie McCarthy
Debbie McCarthy
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
Dear Virginia, I hope you know that your life will be truly missed by all who knew and loved you. Your son Craig is truly a gift to my life, I know you were so proud of him and how wonderful for you to see what a wonderful man he has become. Rest in Peace...
Pam Matson
Family Friend
