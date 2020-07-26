Virginia "Ginny" (Smith) Sanderson passed on peacefully on July 22, 2020 after a long wonderful life. Ginny's hometown was Goffstown NH where she was born, raised, and lived until 2005 when she and husband, Carroll "Sandy" Sanderson (1919-2017) relocated to Havenwood Retirement Community in Concord NH. She is remembered as a very kind and sweet person, much loved by all who knew her.
Ginny Sanderson was the youngest child of Herman M. and Nellie A. (Philbrick) Smith and is predeceased by her elder siblings Hazel White, Helen Leahy, and Carroll Smith. Ginny was very proud to have been on the Goffstown High School Girls Basketball Team of 1938-39 which won the Central NH League Girls Basketball Championship (score was 23-22) and earned her a GHS letter jacket. She graduated from GHS in 1940 and went on to graduate from Concord Business College in 1941.
Ginny began her employment years working for the U.S. Government, War Production Office during WWII. She eventually went to work for Westinghouse Electrical Supply Co. and retired after 37 years with them. In retirement, Ginny enjoyed her flower garden and various hobbies: hooked rugs, cross-stitch, and braided rugs. One of her large braided rugs is on display at the Goffstown Historical Society. She was a member of the Goffstown Congregational Church and a 70-year member of the Order of Eastern Star (Martha Washington and Ruth Chapter #16).
Mrs. Sanderson is survived by her stepdaughter, Pamela Sanderson of Northwood NH, 3 nieces: Beverly Egounis and Marilyn Yianakopolos both of Concord NH, and JoAnn Souders of Peoria Arizona. Ginny was predeceased by nephew Carroll "Bub" Smith of Goffstown.
A private burial will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown NH and a memorial service for both Virginia "Ginny" and Carroll "Sandy" Sanderson will be held in the future when her beloved family and friends can gather once again.