KINGSTON - Virginia L. Snow, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with her husband Harold by her side.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on Nov. 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Stanley B. and Vivian (Bates) Harmon.
Raised in Saugus, Mass., she was a graduate of Saugus High School.
Virginia was a member of Kingston Congregational Church for 65 years where over time she served as a deaconess and a member of the friendship circle.
She was formerly employed at the original Bolton's Clam Shop, and later worked many years for Exeter Handkerchief as lead buyer and after retiring as secretary for Kingston Fire Department.
A talented seamstress, Virginia enjoyed sewing, crocheting and camping.
Family members include her husband of 72 years, Harold E. Snow of Fremont; her three daughters, Nancy Serozynsky of Saugus, Mass., Donna Snow and Debra Nichols, both of Fremont; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joseph and Doris Nichols and their daughters Marissa and Megan, Theodore and Robert Serozynsky, and Pam and Fran MacDougall and their sons John and Ryan; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stinson of Peabody, Mass., and Elsie Snow of Salem, Mass.
She was predeceased by three siblings, Ernest "Bud" Harmon, Stanley Harmon and Phyllis Jacqwin.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. in Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church St., Kingston. Before that the family will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. for anyone wishing to pay their respects, and all are welcome to join the family for the Mercy Meal in the Rent Room of the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Kingston Congregational Church, P.O. Box 203, Kingston, N.H. 03848; or Fremont Fireman's Association, P.O. Box 164, Fremont, N.H. 03044.
Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2019