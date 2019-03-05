Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Gigi" Stewart. View Sign

METHUEN, Mass. - Virginia "Gigi" Stewart, 82, passed away Feb. 19, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family at Catholic Medical Center.



Born on June 19, 1936, she was the daughter of Alexander and Monica Sedlevicious.



Gigi was predeceased by her ex-husband William Watt Stewart and her long-time boyfriend Robert Bradshaw. Gigi is survived by her children Christine (Stewart) Quirk and her husband Thomas, Pearl (Stewart) Ryan and her husband Richard and David Stewart and his wife Melanie. Grandchildren include Robert Charest, Wayne Charest and wife Dottie, Barry Charest and wife Marissa, Matthew Ryan and Andrew Ryan. Great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Julia, Carter, Nathan, Kaitlyn and Elizabeth as well as many friends.



Gigi was born in Lawrence, Mass., where she spent the majority of her childhood. She moved to Dracut her sophomore year of high school and graduated from Dracut High. Gigi attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, where she studied accounting. She worked as a payroll supervisor for 30 years.



Gigi enjoyed shopping, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She spent much of her time at her daughter and son-in-law's campground in New Boston, N.H., where she formed close friendships with many of the campers. Gigi was always social and loved playing cards, going out to lunch and traveling. In her retirement, she enjoyed 1 or 2 cruises a year with family and friends. She especially loved being close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: A service to celebrate Gigi's life will be held at French & Rising Funeral Home in Goffstown, N.H. on Saturday, March 9. Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. A mercy meal will be held at Friendly Beaver Campground with everyone welcome. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit



