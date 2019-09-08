Vitella A. (Ilsley) Edmiston, 96, of Hollis, died at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
She was born on November 22, 1922 in Weare, the daughter of Lewis C. and Mildred B.(Cram) Ilsley. Mrs. Edmiston lived in Weare for many years and was married in 1942 to Arthur J. Edmiston until his death in 2007. She later moved in 1959 to Londonderry to raise her family and retired to New Hampton in 1985, spending the later years in Hollis. She owned and operated Smileys Grocery Store and Sonny Acres Greenhouse in Londonderry until her retirement.
Survivors include three sons, Arthur J. Edmiston, Jr., Michael D. Edmiston, and Anthony M. Edmiston; four daughters, Vitella A. Brown, Linda M. Poitras, Cherry L. Shattuck, and Heather M. Edmiston; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two brothers Allen Ilsley and Harris Ilsley ' and three sisters, Alberta Walter, Phyllis Dulude, and Judy Maxwell. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by one son Ronald L. Edmiston. A graveside memorial service will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen on October 4th at Noon. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting with arrangements. For more information or to view an on-line memorial, go to www.csnh.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019