Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Arthur Grant. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Memorial service 10:30 AM Havenwood Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Claremont on Nov. 30, 1929, he was the son of Jennie Mae (MacDonald) and George W.G. Grant. He grew up in Newport.



In 1947, he graduated from Towle High School and from the University of New Hampshire in 1951.



He served in the



He married Lovertia Anne (Dee) Chase of Haverhill, Mass., on Dec. 24, 1951. The couple initially lived in Dayton, Ohio, but settled in Bennington, Vt., in 1953 where they raised their four children while Mr. Grant worked as a reporter and editor for newspapers in Bennington and Springfield, Mass.



In 1963, the family moved to Durham when Mr. Grant joined the University of New Hampshire public relations staff. In subsequent years he served as assistant to two UNH presidents and, in 1975, was appointed Secretary of the University System to work with the chancellor and the USNH board of trustees. He retired in November 1999, having served UNH and USNH for 36 years.



Mr. Grant was active in various professional organizations; served 10 years as a Durham Town Councilor,; a 20-year member of the First Parish Church in Dover and later the Newington Town Church. He became a trustee of the East Congregational Church in Concord in 2016.



The Grants moved to Havenwood Heritage Heights retirement community in Concord in January 2009 and both were active members of the community. Mr. Grant's wife, Lovertia "Dee", died in the Havenwood Health Center on July 1, 2015.



Family members include his daughters, Rebecca, and her husband David McCutcheon, of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Jeanne and her husband Christopher Crocker, of Brunswick, Maine, and Jennifer of Staunton, Va.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Grant of Staunton, Va.; five grandchildren, Virginia Grant Crocker Golden and husband Andrew Golden of Falmouth, Maine, Sam Crocker and wife Annabel Lee of London, England, Colleen McCutcheon of London, England, Dylan Grant and wife Lindsay of Williamsburg, Va., and Bennington Grant of Staunton, Va.; a great-grandson, Archer Grant Golden; and two great-granddaughters, Elara and Cassidy Golden.



He was predeceased by his son, William A. Grant Jr., who died in March 2016.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in Havenwood. A private burial service will be held in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



Art's daughters extend their thanks to Karen Ducharme, APRN, Ryan van Hoff, M.D., the nursing staff at Concord Hospital and his Havenwood Heritage Heights family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HHH Auxiliary, Staff Education Fund, c/o Mike Palmieri, 33 Christian Ave., Concord N.H. 03301 or Libby's Haven for Senior Canines, P.O. Box 65, Canterbury N.H. 03224.



CONCORD - W. Arthur Grant, a longtime employee of the University System of New Hampshire, died Aug. 2, 2019.Born in Claremont on Nov. 30, 1929, he was the son of Jennie Mae (MacDonald) and George W.G. Grant. He grew up in Newport.In 1947, he graduated from Towle High School and from the University of New Hampshire in 1951.He served in the U.S. Air Force (1951-53) during the Korean War . In addition, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and then in the Air National Guard before retiring in 1979 as a lieutenant colonel with 28 years of service. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal.He married Lovertia Anne (Dee) Chase of Haverhill, Mass., on Dec. 24, 1951. The couple initially lived in Dayton, Ohio, but settled in Bennington, Vt., in 1953 where they raised their four children while Mr. Grant worked as a reporter and editor for newspapers in Bennington and Springfield, Mass.In 1963, the family moved to Durham when Mr. Grant joined the University of New Hampshire public relations staff. In subsequent years he served as assistant to two UNH presidents and, in 1975, was appointed Secretary of the University System to work with the chancellor and the USNH board of trustees. He retired in November 1999, having served UNH and USNH for 36 years.Mr. Grant was active in various professional organizations; served 10 years as a Durham Town Councilor,; a 20-year member of the First Parish Church in Dover and later the Newington Town Church. He became a trustee of the East Congregational Church in Concord in 2016.The Grants moved to Havenwood Heritage Heights retirement community in Concord in January 2009 and both were active members of the community. Mr. Grant's wife, Lovertia "Dee", died in the Havenwood Health Center on July 1, 2015.Family members include his daughters, Rebecca, and her husband David McCutcheon, of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Jeanne and her husband Christopher Crocker, of Brunswick, Maine, and Jennifer of Staunton, Va.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Grant of Staunton, Va.; five grandchildren, Virginia Grant Crocker Golden and husband Andrew Golden of Falmouth, Maine, Sam Crocker and wife Annabel Lee of London, England, Colleen McCutcheon of London, England, Dylan Grant and wife Lindsay of Williamsburg, Va., and Bennington Grant of Staunton, Va.; a great-grandson, Archer Grant Golden; and two great-granddaughters, Elara and Cassidy Golden.He was predeceased by his son, William A. Grant Jr., who died in March 2016.SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in Havenwood. A private burial service will be held in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.Art's daughters extend their thanks to Karen Ducharme, APRN, Ryan van Hoff, M.D., the nursing staff at Concord Hospital and his Havenwood Heritage Heights family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HHH Auxiliary, Staff Education Fund, c/o Mike Palmieri, 33 Christian Ave., Concord N.H. 03301 or Libby's Haven for Senior Canines, P.O. Box 65, Canterbury N.H. 03224. Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close