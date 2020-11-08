Bill Williams passed away at his home in Campton on Nov. 1 after a short period of declining health.



He was born on April 6, 1935, in Plainfield, N.J., the son of W. Edwin Williams Sr. and Beatrice (Brisbane) Williams. His parents and his sister predeceased him. He graduated from the Pingry School in New Jersey (and served his school as a trustee) and attended Brown University, where he belonged to Delta Kappa Epsilon.



His business career centered on real estate sales and development in New Jersey and with the Dunning Home Group in Hopkinton, N.H. He served two terms in the General Court in N.H. and two terms on the Selectboard in Sugar Hill. He was honored to spend several years as the North Country Representative for Congressman Charles F. Bass in the second Congressional District in N.H. He loved working at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass.



After retirement, Bill worked for the beaches in Wells and Ogunquit, Maine, and as a starter at River Creek Golf Course in Leesburg, Va., selling tickets and keeping everyone happy. He and his second wife operated the Inn at Skunk Hollow in Sugar Hill for almost eight years.



He was an accomplished ice hockey official (and past president of NIHOA for metropolitan N.Y. and N.J.) as well as a soccer official for almost 40 years and he loved being a baseball official in both N.J. and N.H.



He is survived by his wife Lee Noseworthy (Wilkie) Williams, with whom he shared 37 glorious years, as well as his children, Dr. W. E. Williams III and his wife, Bobbi, of Valrico, Fla.; Hays C. Williams and his wife, Diane, of Worcester, Mass.; Dana W. Beebe-Center and her husband, Lowell, of Southington, Conn.; and Jean G. Tewksbury and her husband, Ian, of Hopkinton, N.H. He is also survived by his stepson, Christopher Wilkie and his wife, Beth, of Thornton, N.H., and a special nephew, Toby Harbeck and his wife, Aleida, of West Palm Beach, Fla. ; nine grandchildren, one step-grandson, and nine great-grandchildren.



Bill never shied away from standing for what was right and was a great role model. He surely will be missed. And at his request, there will be no services.



The family is especially grateful for the kindnesses and courtesies given to them at Bill's death by the Campton-Thornton Rescue Squad and Campton Police Department as well as the Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store