Wade Perry Champagne passed away suddenly on May 2 in Blackstone, Mass.



He was born in Manchester on Nov. 27, 1974, and was a graduate of Manchester Central High School class of '92 and attended Hesser College studying communications. He was a licensed Fire Protection Contractor throughout New England.



As a young boy he was active in tae kwon do, Pop Warner football, Little League and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed the ocean, vacationing with his wife and children, going to Celtics games, cooking, listening to the Bee Gees and dancing. His smile would light up a room.



He is survived by his loving wife Pamela (Fafard) Champagne; amazing children, daughter Madison Rose Champagne, son Gavin Wade Champagne all of Blackstone, son Nicholas Adam Champagne of Island Falls, Maine; mother Brenda Champagne; sister, Korrie Champagne; niece Arianna Champagne Gordon; nephew Brett Champagne and nephew Devin Milliard, all of Manchester, N.H.; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Jean A. Champagne of Manchester.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Wade will be missed by family and friends and remain in our hearts.



