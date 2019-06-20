Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Service 10:00 AM New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN - Walter A. Holden, 94, passed away May 13, 2019, in his home.



Born on Sept. 5, 1924, in Ann Arbor, Mich., he was the son of Edward Fuller Holden and Beatrice Card Holden. Walter's father, a geology professor at the



In 1942, Walter graduated from Memorial High School in West New York, N.J.



After his 18th birthday, Walter attempted to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was rejected because of his poor eyesight, only to be drafted into the infantry a couple of months later. He was assigned to the 104th Infantry Division, and served as a combat infantryman in Holland and Germany. He was wounded during the crossing of the Roer River in February of 1945.



From 1946 to 1951, Walter attended the University of New Hampshire. It was at UNH that he met the love of his life, Barbara Natalie Ford, from Danbury. They were married on June 23, 1951.



Walter's first job after college was as a high school English teacher in Chelmsford, Mass. He went on to teach high school in Marshfield and Marblehead, Mass., and Keene before joining DC Heath as an editor of text books in 1963. He went on to hold the same position with Harcourt Brace in New York and Houghton Mifflin in Boston.



From 1976 to 1990, Walter and Barbara lived in Big Stone Gap, Va., where she worked as an elementary school teacher and he was an English professor at Mountain Empire Community College.



Walter spent much of his free time researching and writing about a variety of historical subjects. He was the author of articles on Geronimo, Teddy Roosevelt, and others, and the author of the book "Stand Firm and Fire Low: The Civil War Writings of Colonel Edward E. Cross".



Walter and Barbara were inseparable during their 64 years of marriage. They formed the perfect partnership, and were happiest when they were together. Most pictures of them later in life show them holding hands. Sadly, Barbara passed away in November 2015. In addition, Walter was predeceased by his brothers, Edward and Richard Holden.



Family members include his sister, Mary (Stevens) Backels; his brother, William Stevens; his son, Richard and partner Marilyn Moore, and son, John and wife Donna Desmond Holden; his four grandchildren, Hank Moore, Luke Moore, Caitlin Holden and Steve Holden; and his great-grandchildren, Isaac and Stella Moore.



SERVICES: Walter will be remembered at a small service in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at 10 a.m. on June 24 - 68 years and one day after he married Barbara.



Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice program at Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



For an online guestbook, please visit





