LOUDON - Walter Armand Desmarais passed away on Oct. 15, 2019.
Born on July 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Henri and Dorothy (Carter) Desmarais.
He lived in Loudon and Bradenton, Fla.
Family members include his loving wife of 65 years, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Desmarais; his daughters, Katherine Pitman and husband Peter of Loudon, Susan Thiboult and her husband Brian of Auburn, and Janet Desmarais of Bradenton, Fla.; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Pauline Parent of Manchester, and Doreen Lacroix and her husband Jerry of Palmetto, Fla.; his brother, Marcel and his wife Jeannine of Appleton, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Garon, and his brother, Robert.
.
SERVICES: Funeral services in New Hampshire will be announced in the spring.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019