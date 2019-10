Walter E. Murray, Jr., 82, resident of Lyndeborough, N.H., died on Oct. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.He was born in Middletown, N.Y., on July 10, 1937, a son of Walter E. Murray, Sr. and Myrtle B. (Monroe) Murray. He was raised and educated in Pine Bush, N.Y., and following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958. Walter made his home in Lyndeborough for the past two years and formerly lived in Milford, N.H., for 38 years.He owned and operated Automotive Service Centers in Milford and Amherst for many years. He was active in civic affairs, having served as Past Chairman of the Milford Planning Board for 15 years and on the Water Commission.Walter enjoyed nature photography, snowmobiling, sailing and was an avid scuba diver. He also loved spending time at their camp in the Adirondack Mountains.He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Murray.Family members include his wife, Barbara (Fox) Murray of Lyndeborough, N.H.; a son, Walter E. Murray III of Lyndeborough, N.H.; a brother, Roger Murray of DeRidder, La.; and several nieces and nephews.SERVICES: A service with military honors will be held in the Chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH on Nov. 1, 2019, at 11 am. A celebration of his life will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red House, 597 Isaac Frye Highway, Wilton, NH.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com