Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. Scott III. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

VENICE, Fla. - Walter E. "Scotty" Scott III passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, in Sarasota after a lengthy illness.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on July 11, 1949, he was the son of Mary (Schofield) Scott and Walter E. Scott Jr.



In 1971, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire.



Most of Scotty's career was spent at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, where he was a nuclear pipefitter. Before retiring in 2008, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Manchester, N.H.



Before Scotty's illness, he was a voracious reader. He especially enjoyed books about history, particularly the Civil War and the American Revolutionary War. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Boston Red Sox (not this year!), Notre Dame football (ditto!), and always looked forward to rooting for University of New Hampshire hockey. He and his wife, Dana, visited several Civil War battlefields over the years. They also vacationed every summer in Wells Beach, Maine, for more than 20 years, and loved visiting Venice for several years before moving there in 2009.



Scotty was a 3rd dan (3rd degree Black Belt) in Tae Kwon Do. He will be remembered for his love for his family, his kind and gentle nature, and his compassionate spirit.



Scotty was predeceased by his parents.



Family members include his wife of 34 years, Dana (Romberg) Scott of Venice; his daughter, Jessica (Scott) O'Meara (Alec) of Raymond, N.H.; his grandchildren, Molly and Rory O'Meara; his son, Benjamin Scott (Christina) of Ozark, Mo.; his sisters, Carol Scott (Ron Demers) of Holiday, and Barbara Landry (Ray Letourneau) of Clearwater, and Kingston, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H.



A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court, Hagerstown, Md. 21740.



To send a condolence, please visit

VENICE, Fla. - Walter E. "Scotty" Scott III passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, in Sarasota after a lengthy illness.Born in Manchester, N.H., on July 11, 1949, he was the son of Mary (Schofield) Scott and Walter E. Scott Jr.In 1971, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire.Most of Scotty's career was spent at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, where he was a nuclear pipefitter. Before retiring in 2008, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Manchester, N.H.Before Scotty's illness, he was a voracious reader. He especially enjoyed books about history, particularly the Civil War and the American Revolutionary War. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Boston Red Sox (not this year!), Notre Dame football (ditto!), and always looked forward to rooting for University of New Hampshire hockey. He and his wife, Dana, visited several Civil War battlefields over the years. They also vacationed every summer in Wells Beach, Maine, for more than 20 years, and loved visiting Venice for several years before moving there in 2009.Scotty was a 3rd dan (3rd degree Black Belt) in Tae Kwon Do. He will be remembered for his love for his family, his kind and gentle nature, and his compassionate spirit.Scotty was predeceased by his parents.Family members include his wife of 34 years, Dana (Romberg) Scott of Venice; his daughter, Jessica (Scott) O'Meara (Alec) of Raymond, N.H.; his grandchildren, Molly and Rory O'Meara; his son, Benjamin Scott (Christina) of Ozark, Mo.; his sisters, Carol Scott (Ron Demers) of Holiday, and Barbara Landry (Ray Letourneau) of Clearwater, and Kingston, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H.A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester, N.H.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court, Hagerstown, Md. 21740.To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close