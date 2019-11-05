VENICE, Fla. - Walter E. "Scotty" Scott III passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, in Sarasota after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on July 11, 1949, he was the son of Mary (Schofield) Scott and Walter E. Scott Jr.
In 1971, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire.
Most of Scotty's career was spent at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, where he was a nuclear pipefitter. Before retiring in 2008, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Manchester, N.H.
Before Scotty's illness, he was a voracious reader. He especially enjoyed books about history, particularly the Civil War and the American Revolutionary War. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Boston Red Sox (not this year!), Notre Dame football (ditto!), and always looked forward to rooting for University of New Hampshire hockey. He and his wife, Dana, visited several Civil War battlefields over the years. They also vacationed every summer in Wells Beach, Maine, for more than 20 years, and loved visiting Venice for several years before moving there in 2009.
Scotty was a 3rd dan (3rd degree Black Belt) in Tae Kwon Do. He will be remembered for his love for his family, his kind and gentle nature, and his compassionate spirit.
Scotty was predeceased by his parents.
Family members include his wife of 34 years, Dana (Romberg) Scott of Venice; his daughter, Jessica (Scott) O'Meara (Alec) of Raymond, N.H.; his grandchildren, Molly and Rory O'Meara; his son, Benjamin Scott (Christina) of Ozark, Mo.; his sisters, Carol Scott (Ron Demers) of Holiday, and Barbara Landry (Ray Letourneau) of Clearwater, and Kingston, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court, Hagerstown, Md. 21740.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 5, 2019