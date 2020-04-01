Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Grischuk, 90, of Bedford, died March 25, 2020 at peace in his home.



Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 27, 1929, he was the son of John and Anna (Kowalski) Grischuk. Siblings include brother John Grischuk and his late sister Olga Ferret. The family resided in Stamford CT, where Walter graduated from Stamford High School.



Walter was a senior design engineer with Raytheon, retiring after forty-three years of service. He enjoyed fishing, building and flying model airplanes, and all things electrical and mechanical. He was always at the ready with his multimeter to repair anything friends and family had trouble with. At his home of 50 years, he enjoyed watching the birds at the feeder, hand feeding the chipmunks, and made peace with the resident squirrels, inviting them to dine with the birds. In retirement, around 5 O'clock he would announce it was "tea-time", where he would enjoy a Manhattan with those present- Nostrovia!



He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and was predeceased by his wife, Isabelle (Malyndziak) Grischuk, who passed in 1993.



Family includes a son, Walter Grischuk and wife Constance Long; daughter, Sandra and husband Robert LaMontagne; 4 grandchildren: Hannah and Jenny Grischuk; Christine Dunham; and Karen Kitchen. Last year Walter became a great-grandfather to Brooke Dunham.



A private graveside committal service was held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Donations may be made in his memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (







