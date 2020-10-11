Walter H. Houghton, Sr., 74, died on October 7th surrounded by his family, after a lengthy illness. Walter was born in Grasmere, NH in 1946 and was the son of Arthur E. Houghton, Sr. and Doris M. (Blanchette) Houghton. Walt (or Wally to many) grew up in New Boston with 3 brothers and 2 sisters and spent most of his life there. Walt was known for having an incredible work ethic. He worked for many years at Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford. During his time there, he had the unique opportunity to travel internationally and because of his expertise spent several months in India, England, Germany and the former Yugoslavia training plant personnel on technical processes. Walt was known for his epic peanut butter fudge and pepperoni puff making abilities. He loved to play cribbage and Bingo, go fishing and country line dancing. Earlier in his life, Walt volunteered for the New Boston Fire Department, was one of the Fire Wards and was instrumental in the establishment of the New Boston Rescue Squad. He was, at one point, the President & CEO of the NB Cemetery Board of Trustees. Walt was good with a chain saw, loved woodworking and had excellent barometric measurement skills. His sense of humor and playfulness were known far and wide. He loved to play "gotcha last" and he saved things for best. There was, of course, the renown croquet game. Walt had many friends who cared about him and will miss him greatly.
Walt was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Raymond, Charles, Arthur Jr. ("Chucky") and his sister Ann. He is survived by his sister Alice (Susie) Houghton. Walt was the father of 5 children: Walter Jr. (Chip) and his wife Liz, Kate Bridgeman, Colleen Jorczak and her husband Mike, Melissa (Mil) Philippy and her husband Andy and Brittany Molino and her husband Kevin. He was the grandfather of 9 grandchildren: Mickey Bridgeman, Hannah Jorczak, Will Houghton, Molly Jorczak, Maggie Jorczak, Ella Houghton, Livvie Philippy, Max Bridgeman and Ryan Philippy.
Calling hours will be held at French & Rising Funeral Home in Goffstown on Monday, October 12 from 5:00-8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at the New Boston cemetery on Tuesday, October 13 at 11:00 am. The family requests that visitors please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Boson Fire Association in support of a new fire station. Call (603) 487-5532 for information. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com