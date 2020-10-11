1/1
Walter H. Houghton Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter H. Houghton, Sr., 74, died on October 7th surrounded by his family, after a lengthy illness. Walter was born in Grasmere, NH in 1946 and was the son of Arthur E. Houghton, Sr. and Doris M. (Blanchette) Houghton. Walt (or Wally to many) grew up in New Boston with 3 brothers and 2 sisters and spent most of his life there. Walt was known for having an incredible work ethic. He worked for many years at Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford. During his time there, he had the unique opportunity to travel internationally and because of his expertise spent several months in India, England, Germany and the former Yugoslavia training plant personnel on technical processes. Walt was known for his epic peanut butter fudge and pepperoni puff making abilities. He loved to play cribbage and Bingo, go fishing and country line dancing. Earlier in his life, Walt volunteered for the New Boston Fire Department, was one of the Fire Wards and was instrumental in the establishment of the New Boston Rescue Squad. He was, at one point, the President & CEO of the NB Cemetery Board of Trustees. Walt was good with a chain saw, loved woodworking and had excellent barometric measurement skills. His sense of humor and playfulness were known far and wide. He loved to play "gotcha last" and he saved things for best. There was, of course, the renown croquet game. Walt had many friends who cared about him and will miss him greatly.

Walt was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Raymond, Charles, Arthur Jr. ("Chucky") and his sister Ann. He is survived by his sister Alice (Susie) Houghton. Walt was the father of 5 children: Walter Jr. (Chip) and his wife Liz, Kate Bridgeman, Colleen Jorczak and her husband Mike, Melissa (Mil) Philippy and her husband Andy and Brittany Molino and her husband Kevin. He was the grandfather of 9 grandchildren: Mickey Bridgeman, Hannah Jorczak, Will Houghton, Molly Jorczak, Maggie Jorczak, Ella Houghton, Livvie Philippy, Max Bridgeman and Ryan Philippy.

Calling hours will be held at French & Rising Funeral Home in Goffstown on Monday, October 12 from 5:00-8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at the New Boston cemetery on Tuesday, October 13 at 11:00 am. The family requests that visitors please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Boson Fire Association in support of a new fire station. Call (603) 487-5532 for information. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
French & Rising - Goffstown
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Boston cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved