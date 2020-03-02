Walter J. Kearney, age 92, of Tilton, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at the New Hampshire Veteran's Home. Born July 17, 1927, Walter was the son of Francis H. Kearney and Margaret Mary (Nee) Kearney of Boston, Massachusetts. He was the brother of the late Francis X. Kearney and Mary E. Kearney.
Mr. Kearney served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and was appointed to the Boston Fire Department, Ladder 23, in 1952. In 1970, he was appointed to the rank of Lieutenant and served as the Superintendent of Maintenance until his disability retirement in 1976. Mr. Kearney was a member of the Boston Firefighters Local 718.
He is survived by two daughters, Jean M. McGillick and Margaret R. Carlson, son-in-law Richard Carlson Jr., as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his son Robert F. Kearney and his beloved companion of many years Mary Werstine.
Services will be private.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with Mr. Kearney's arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2020