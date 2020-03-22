Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Ludwig Hornung. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Ludwig Hornung, (Wally, Butchie), 76, of Manchester, N.H., and Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away Feb. 22, 2020 of complications from heart disease.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 22, 1943, the son of Katherine Leinsing and Walter Hornung, Walter lived in Manchester, N.H., his entire life and Pinellas Park, Fla., the last five years. Before retiring, he worked for Verizon Communications for 42 years and was a union member of IBEW 2320 his entire career.



Walter received the Bell System Vail Medal and Key to the city of Manchester in 1971 for his courageous efforts of saving a man from a burning motor vehicle in Derry, N.H.



He cherished sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee, walking on the beaches in Florida, and spending time with his loving wife Joanne, their children and grandchildren. Walter was known for his genuine smile, his caring personality, and conversations with friends and relatives. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, proud father, son and friend of many.



Walter is predeceased by his parents Katherine and Walter Hornung. Walter is survived by his wife Joanne of 52 years; daughter Melissa Croteau and husband Alain; son Eric Hornung and wife Stacey; and grandchildren Maverick and Maximus Hornung and Gavin Croteau. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at

Walter Ludwig Hornung, (Wally, Butchie), 76, of Manchester, N.H., and Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away Feb. 22, 2020 of complications from heart disease.Born in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 22, 1943, the son of Katherine Leinsing and Walter Hornung, Walter lived in Manchester, N.H., his entire life and Pinellas Park, Fla., the last five years. Before retiring, he worked for Verizon Communications for 42 years and was a union member of IBEW 2320 his entire career.Walter received the Bell System Vail Medal and Key to the city of Manchester in 1971 for his courageous efforts of saving a man from a burning motor vehicle in Derry, N.H.He cherished sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee, walking on the beaches in Florida, and spending time with his loving wife Joanne, their children and grandchildren. Walter was known for his genuine smile, his caring personality, and conversations with friends and relatives. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, proud father, son and friend of many.Walter is predeceased by his parents Katherine and Walter Hornung. Walter is survived by his wife Joanne of 52 years; daughter Melissa Croteau and husband Alain; son Eric Hornung and wife Stacey; and grandchildren Maverick and Maximus Hornung and Gavin Croteau. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.newhampshire.heart.org . A celebration of life to be announced. Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.