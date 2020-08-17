1/1
Walter M. Green
1948 - 2020
Walter "Wally" Green, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home in Moultonborough, NH, after a period of declining health.

Wally was born on January 13, 1948, in Norwood, MA, to the late Brownie Green and Marie (Gray) Green.

Growing up, Wally enjoyed spending time at the family's summer cottage in Plymouth, MA. He liked freshwater and saltwater fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing and causing a raucous as boys do. He graduated from Norwood High School, where he excelled at track and field. Wally received his auto body training at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton, MA. Wally then served in the United States Navy, aboard nuclear submarines, before being honorably discharged.

During his lifetime, Wally was a huge car enthusiast and highly sought after Auto Body Technician, painting and doing restoration work on hot rods, muscle cars and classic cars. Several of the cars that he worked on and painted ended up in auto calendars or winning several trophies at car shows. Wally also enjoyed gardening, inheriting his father's green thumb. His gardens were a beautiful sight, full of daffodils, tulips and peonies, and he grew sunflowers that reached soaring heights.

Wally was a 40-year resident of Merrimack, NH, before moving to Moultonborough, NH in 2015.

Wally will be missed most by his wife, Linda (Henebury) Green of Moultonborough, NH, who, as his wife for 48 wonderful years, will forever cherish the memories of their beloved winters in Key West, FL, with friends, driving cross country in their motor home, attending car shows and going for rides in his 1970 Chevelle SS and their many cruises and vacations together.

Wally leaves behind children Katie Emery, Christine Blood and her husband Matthew Blood, all of Moultonborough, NH, and grandchildren Zachary Emery, Leaundra Turgeon, Wyatt Blood and Lillian Blood. He also leaves behind his brother, Robert (Bob) Green and his wife, Susan of Fort Myers, FL, sister Betsey Sanford and her husband, Tom of Sagamore Beach, MA, as well as his nieces and nephews. Wally was predeceased by his granddaughter, Rachel Rose Emery.

The family would like to thank all the people who participated in the "Parade of Cars" for Wally through his driveway two days before his passing. Wally saw over 50 cars that included hot rods, classic cars, antique tractors, Jeeps and sports cars. We saw him smile for the last time and it brings us great peace knowing that he was able to relish in his love for cars in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wally's name may be made to Moultonborough-Sandwich NH Meals on Wheels, Old Route 109, Moultonborough, NH 03254.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.



Published in Union Leader on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
