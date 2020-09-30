Walter P. Talbert, 87, of Nashua and former longtime resident of Merrimack, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Nashua Crossings after a period of declining health. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 57 years, Nancy C. (Ugenti) Talbert on August 5th, 2012. He was born in Manhattan, NY on July 30th, 1933 a son of the late Walter and Dalia Eleanor (Desiderio) Talbert. Walter served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1957. After an honorable discharge, he went on to work in marketing and sales for various electronics companies until his retirement. Walter served on the Merrimack Village District Water Works Commission for several years during the 2000's. He loved to fly planes and held a pilot's license for many years. Along with his parents and wife Nancy, he was pre-deceased by a son, Philip Talbert in 2018 and a brother, Charles Talbert. He will be forever loved and remembered by his daughter, Deborah Rought and husband David of Merrimack, sons, Matthew Talbert and wife Kim of Strawn, TX, and Gregory Talbert and wife Mary of Fort Worth, TX; daughter-in-law Kimberly Talbert of Saginaw, TX; 10 grandchildren, Miranda Altman, Rebecca and Jessica Rought, Kristina, Jeffery, Andrew and Jason Talbert, Dustin Bean, Andy Farris and Whitney Terry; 5 great-grandchildren, Ruth, George, Riley, Nolan and Landry; a brother, Anthony Talbert along with several nieces and nephews. Due to the safety and health concerns with the coronavirus, services for Walter will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at later date. For those who wish, memorial donation's in Walter's name can be made to American Heart Association
. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com