Walter S. Malik

Service Information
Obituary
Walter S. Malik, 77, of Goffstown, NH, died February 14, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on January 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Stanley and Stella Malik. He resided in Manchester most of his life before moving to Goffstown.

Walter graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1961.

During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Air Force.

Walter loved reading, road trips, NASCAR, Foxwoods, perogies, and the "Easter Duck". Above all else his family was the center of his life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Walter was a deeply loyal, generous, and caring man to his family and friends. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

Family members include his beloved wife of thirty-two years, Judith (Carroll) Malik; three sons, Michael Malik and his wife, Karen, of Pembroke, Brent Malik and his wife, Tina, of Hooksett, William Targett of Franklin; four daughters, Cheryl Allard of Weare, Sharon Rolfe of Candia, Angie Foust and her husband, Jeff, of Delaware, and Kristina Staples of Concord; seventeen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Malik of Manchester. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Jeremy Allard and Brian Malik; and a brother-in-law and his "partner in crime", "Uncle" James Carroll.

Services: Calling hours are Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3 to 5:30 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A funeral service will follow at 5:30 PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287 Hooksett, NH 03106.

Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at a later date.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 18, 2020
Funeral Home Details