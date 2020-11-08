1/1
Walter S. Markson
1933 - 2020
Walter S. Markson, 87, passed peacefully the morning of October 29th at Riverside Rest Home in Dover NH. He was born in Candia NH to Father Sverre Ingval Markson and Mother Eleanor Brown Markson on August 14, 1933. He was pre-deceased by his sisters: Helen Markson Smith of Dover NH, Eleanor Markson Page of Phoenix Arizona and Lois Beverly Markson of Candia NH. He is also pre-deceased by his son Jason Royd Markson and stepson Brian Batchelder. The Markson children were born on Brown road in Candia NH in the "House by the Side of the Road" made famous in a poem by Sam Walter Foss. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Jean Nixon Batchelder Markson. His sons, Alan Frederick Markson and his wife Debra, Scott Eric Markson and his wife Jo Ala. Stepson Bobby Batchelder also survives him and stepdaughter, Trina Batchelder Hill along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He graduated Class of 1951 from Central High School in Manchester NH and then started his career at Goff Chevrolet in Candia NH. He later went on to work at Rochester Germicide Company. He then went on to achieve his Pesticide License and worked for New England Labs and Terminex. After retirement he then went on to work part time at Fox run mall in Newington NH. Along with his extensive career he was also a member of both the Deerfield Fair Association and a life long member of many of the local chapters of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodges. He enjoyed snowmobiling; camping, dancing and just spending time with loved ones. He was a man who cherished family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The Family and Friends of Walter S. Markson will be holding a private ceremony in the spring of 2021. In lieu of Flowers we ask that you instead donate to Camp NEOFA, which is a children's camp run and sponsored by the North East Odd Fellows Association which held a special place in Walter's heart. You can send donations to Jane McCollister at 335 Main street Princeton ME 04668 in Walter's name. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family. Please visit brewittfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Walter was a wonderful man. He always had a way of making people laugh, smile and making the ladies blush. I enjoyed my time I was able to spend with him at Riverside Rest Home. We at RRH will miss him dearly. My condolences to the family.
Ashlee
