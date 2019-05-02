Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Graveside service 12:00 PM Raymond C. Wixon Memorial Garden 19 Potter Hill Road Gilford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GILFORD - Walton Earl "Gup" Thompson, 96, died on the evening of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the New Hampshire Veterans home in Tilton following a brief illness.



Born in Winchester on Sept. 29, 1922, he was the son of Marguerite and Alexander Thompson.



He attended Winchester's Thayer High School where he met Betty Stone, who became his lifelong sweetheart.



In August of 1943, Walt enlisted in the



After the war, Walton returned to Winchester and for many years he and Betty ran the Sheomet Farm, a dairy farm with 60 registered Jersey cows and a 2,000-bucket maple syrup operation. In 1958, seeking a respite from the farm life, Walton and Betty moved with their two young sons, Brad and Brian, to beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee and bought the Bright Horizons cabin complex on Dockham Shore Road. The spot, where the family had earlier vacationed, was renamed the Thompson Cottages, and Walt and Betty ran the cabin complex for close to 15 years.



Walton loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ice-out on Winnipesaukee was always met with anticipation so he could launch the boat and get on the lake to troll for salmon. With his sons and a few friends, he built a cozy hunting camp in Clarksville in the early 1970s. The camp was the site of countless hunting trips with close buddies from the Gilford area and "Gup" loved the early-morning deer hunts, the evening poker games, and "running rabs" with the series of beagles he kept over the years, including one Snoopy and several Winnies. Gup's affection for Coos County, and beagles, was passed on to certain of his children and grandchildren.



As a devoted gardener, Walton often had beans, peas, and tomatoes to share from his bounteous beds at the home he and Betty shared in later years, their second on Dockham Shore. He kept a meticulous yard, tending flower beds and berry bushes. He brought his grandchildren ice fishing across the street on the frozen lake and for excursions in the nearby fields and woods, where he taught them to tread silently, listening for deer, rabbits and other wildlife. He always had an Oreo or two ready for young visitors and liked to relax with a ritual "snap" and Busch beer in the early afternoon.



Walt spent the last four years of his life at the New Hampshire Veterans home, where he received attentive care and enjoyed regular outings as well as ample meals, as he frequently told visitors.



He was predeceased by his wife, Betty, who died in 2011, to whom he was a loving and devoted husband, as well as by his older sister, Evelyn. A younger sister, Caroline, died in childhood. He was also predeceased by a dear great-grandson, John Bradley Thompson, who died in 2014.



Family members include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Diane Thompson of Deerfield, and Brad and Daryl Thompson of Gilford and Stewartstown. Also mourning Gup are Cassie Thompson and Todd Flemings and great-granddaughter Claire Flemings of Hampton; Berin Thompson of Deerfield; Kalee Thompson and Dan Koeppel and great-grandsons Otto and Laszlo Koeppel of Sandwich; Becky and Pete Doherty of Gilford; Jesse and Alison Thompson and great-granddaughters Clara and Elizabeth Thompson of Gilford; and Abby and Jason Fopiano and great-granddaughter Roslyn Fopiano, also of Gilford.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A graveside service is planned for Sunday, May 19, at noon in Raymond C. Wixon Memorial Garden, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, P.O. Box 214, Laconia, N.H. 03247.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com





