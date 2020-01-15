Guest Book View Sign Service Information R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester 86 S. Main Street Rochester , NH 03867 (603)-332-0230 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester 86 S. Main Street Rochester , NH 03867 View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester 86 S. Main Street Rochester , NH 03867 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Wanda Jean Hubbard, 62, formerly of Rochester, died Jan. 11, 2020, in Watson Fields, Dover, of complications from Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Portsmouth on Oct. 21, 1957, she was the daughter of the late George L. Hubbard Sr. and Ruth M. (Grover) Hubbard. She lived in Dover at Bellamy Fields for the past three years after moving from Rochester.



Wanda worked as an underwriter for Acadia Insurance Co. until 2016.



She attended Bethany United Methodist Church in East Rochester. In addition, she was a past Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Hampshire, and a member of James Farrington Pleaides Chapter #7, Order of the Eastern Star. In her youth, she served the New Hampshire Grand Assembly, International Order of Rainbow for Girls as Grand Worthy Adviser and a member of the Grand Cross of Color. In later years, she served as Grand Organist to the New Hampshire Grand Chapter. She was well-traveled within the state and other Grand Jurisdictions, sharing her love of music at meetings and ceremonies.



Her greatest joys were spending time at the family camp and spoiling her niece and nephew. She was a proud aunt and cheerleader at their many scouting and Masonic youth events. In addition, she cherished trips to local amusement parks, fairs, musicals and plays, always inviting family and friends to join her. Her generous spirit and manner will be missed by all who knew her.



Family members include her brother, George L. Hubbard Jr. and his wife Karyn of Acton, Maine; a niece, Lindsay Hubbard and her husband Tyler; her nephew, Andrew Hubbard and his wife Julie; and a grandnephew, Dylan Hubbard.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Bellamy and Watson Fields for their excellent care and compassion in Wanda's care for the past three years.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. with visitation two hours prior in the chapel of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester.



An Order of the Easter Star ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seacoast Learning Center, 33 Hanson St., Rochester, N.H. 03867.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit





