Wanda Lee (Sanborn) Walker
1942 - 2020
Wanda Lee (Sanborn) Walker, 78, died peacefully May 9, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH.

She was born in Rio Del, CA on January 8, 1942 (always was pleased to share Elvis Presley's birthday). She was adopted by Ernest and Emily Sanborn of Alexandria.

Wanda graduated from Newfound High School Class of 1960.

She moved to East Andover and married William "Ted" G. Walker, Sr. on August 20, 1960 at the Andover Congregational (Community) Church. They lived in the same home until Ted's passing on Sept. 19, 2006. About 2012 Wanda moved to The Clough Center in New London until its closing and then she moved to the Merrimack County Nursing Home in 2016.

She worked various jobs including Allen Rogers Lumber and Proctor Academy Housekeeping for 20 years.

Wanda was a member of the Andover Congregational (Community) Church and made many crafts and dolls for the church fairs.

She was predeceased by Ted, her parents and a brother, Lucian Schofield on March 17, 2017 and sister-in-law, Ethel Schofield on April 21, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Jane M. Walker of East Andover, NH; a son, William "Bill" G. Walker, Jr. and his wife, Rene and a granddaughter; a brother, Melvin (Brenda) Torsey of New Hampton, NH and a sister, Nettie Luciano of Bristol, NH; aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and a very special friend, Maurice "Hap" Reney of Grantham, NH.

Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, East Andover, NH and a celebration of Wanda's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Merrimack County Nursing Home, Residents Care Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303 or to the Andover Community Church Grange Hall Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 211, East Andover, NH 03231.

The family extends a great deal of thanks to the Nurses, LNA's, Housekeeping, Kitchen, Activities and Administration Staff, too many to name, for the incredible care given to Wanda on 4S.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Jane, My deepest sympathy to you. Our thoughts are prayers to you and your family. May the Lord comfort and give you peace. Love Beth
Beth Bellows
Friend
May 10, 2020
Jane,
I am sorry to hear about your Moms passing. You were very devoted and caring to her. I miss those days at the Clough with Wanda and you.
Madelynn Vassallo
Friend
