Wanda Marchwicz Timbas, 83, of Manchester, NH passed away on May 2, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Poland in 1936 to the late Michael and Marianna Marchwicz and is one of 10 children.
Wanda enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing and spending time at the Beach. She especially enjoyed entertaining Family and Friends.
She worked as a Quality Control Inspector for several Plastics and Aviation companies in Manchester and with her Husband in his self-owned Men's Apparel and Suit business, Ben Richards on Elm Street.
She is predeceased by her Husband, Lambros "Bucky" Timbas, her Son, Michael Therrien and six Brothers, Michael, Stanley, Bruno, Zenon, Marian and Steven Marchwicz as well as a Sister, Barbara Timco.
Wanda is survived by two loving Daughters, Wanda Lee Robinson of New York City, and Sophia Timbas Rico and her Husband Ed Rico of Manchester; one Brother, John Marchwicz and his Wife Sandra of Manchester, and one Sister, Anna Molina of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at McHugh Funeral Home. In Wanda's honor, donations can be made to The CareGivers of NH @ caregiversnh.org.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.