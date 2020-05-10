Wanda Timbas
1936 - 2020
Wanda Marchwicz Timbas, 83, of Manchester, NH passed away on May 2, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was born in Poland in 1936 to the late Michael and Marianna Marchwicz and is one of 10 children.

Wanda enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing and spending time at the Beach. She especially enjoyed entertaining Family and Friends.

She worked as a Quality Control Inspector for several Plastics and Aviation companies in Manchester and with her Husband in his self-owned Men's Apparel and Suit business, Ben Richards on Elm Street.

She is predeceased by her Husband, Lambros "Bucky" Timbas, her Son, Michael Therrien and six Brothers, Michael, Stanley, Bruno, Zenon, Marian and Steven Marchwicz as well as a Sister, Barbara Timco.

Wanda is survived by two loving Daughters, Wanda Lee Robinson of New York City, and Sophia Timbas Rico and her Husband Ed Rico of Manchester; one Brother, John Marchwicz and his Wife Sandra of Manchester, and one Sister, Anna Molina of Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at McHugh Funeral Home. In Wanda's honor, donations can be made to The CareGivers of NH @ caregiversnh.org.


Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
McHugh Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Our Family had the honor of meeting Wanda when visiting our Father Kenneth everyday, she would always give a friendly hello . We would always compliment each other on our attire and share what colors looked the best. We will miss that. Please accept our deepest condolences. God Bless.
The Family
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
