Waneta S. (Martin) Snyder, 95, of Hudson, widow of Leon James "Jim" Snyder, Jr., passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020 at Fairview Nursing Home.



Mrs. Snyder was born in Nashua on April 4, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Gladys M. (Bouley) Martin. Waneta and her siblings were raised in Nashua and attended local schools. She spent her mid- to late-teenage years serving as a governess for families in New York. After returning to New Hampshire, Waneta married the love of her life, Jim Snyder on Aug. 17, 1946. They raised their family on Melendy Road in Hudson. The Snyders shared 53 years together until his passing on Oct. 18, 1999.



Waneta liked birds, crossword puzzles, and drawing. She would spend hours in the breezeway of her home or outside in her garden. Waneta loved spending time with her family, and especially loved their get-togethers at Greenfield State Park. She would often make trips to Burger King and KFC with her aunt June as well as other family members. She enjoyed going grocery shopping and running errands with "her gal" granddaughter Lexi Lou, who always encouraged her Nana to "just have fun."



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two daughters, Sandra L. Gilbody and Judith M. Mall; her brothers, Harry and Ronald Martin; her sisters, Dorothy Dube, Elaine Courtemanche, Barbara Patnaude, Vivian Duclos, Donna Poliquin and Mildred M. Knights; and her aunt June Bouley.



Members of her family include two sons, Leon James Snyder and his wife Nancy, and Keith R. Snyder, both of Hudson; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Daniel, William, Tricia, Troy, Tommy, Darcy and Sarah; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Gloria Scott, Patricia Wrenn and her husband Richard Montbleau, Lee Trippleton, and Doreen Chambers; a brother, Brian Martin; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pinewood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.



Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. (603) 882-0591.

