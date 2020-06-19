Shirley and Family,
My condolences to you all. He will be missed at Easterseals.
Warren "Mike" C. Gordon, Jr., 77, of Manchester, NH died June 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of his wife, after a courageous fourteen-year battle with frontal temporal degeneration.
Born in Worcester, MA on July 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Warren C. and Evelyn (Hill) Gordon, Sr.
He graduated from Greendale High School, Worcester, MA.
Mike was a heat and frost insulator with Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local Union 6, Boston, for forty-one years.
Devoted to his faith, he was an active communicant of Saint Catherine of Siena Church.
Mike was a wonderful husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and remarkable friend. His marriage of thirty years was filled with faith, love, and compassion for others. He will be remembered for his genuine personality, kind smile, and warm and friendly ways. A caring, knowledgeable, and strong man, he always treated people as he wanted to be treated. Despite his illness, Mike always remained positive. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking, fishing, boating, and traveling. He was a founding member of the Uncanoonuc Mountaineers Snowmobile Club. Mike will be deeply missed and his legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.
Family members include his beloved wife, Shirley (Joyal) Gordon; two sons, Edward Gordon and his wife, Ghislaine, and Michael Gordon and his wife, Cheryl; a daughter, Lisa Young; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Nancy Walker and her husband, John; a sister-in-law, Joy Gordon; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Gordon, Jr.
The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to his aide, Anna, from Amedisys Hospice; nurses, Heather and Bobbie; his primary caregivers, Janek and Debra Plaza; Mike's medical team; and the Easter Seals Adult Day Atrium Team, who not only gave him wonderful care, but also showed great affection for him as well.
Services: Calling hours are Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
The funeral will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Manchester.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Adult Senior Services Easter Seals New Hampshire, 555 Auburn St, Manchester, NH 03103, Dr. Dickerson's Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit, or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 19, 2020.