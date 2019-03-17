DERRY - Warren D. Bell, 74, of Derry, NH, passed away Friday March 15, 2019, at the Parkland Medical Center, Derry.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren D. Bell.
He was born in Boston, MA, on June 29, 1944, a son of the late Warren and Dorothy (Forbes) Bell. Warren proudly served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1617 in Derry, as well as a lifetime member of the Halcyon Club in Derry.
Warren was an avid sports fan. He loved to watch NASCAR, the Patriots and the Red Sox. He also enjoyed buying and selling at the local flea markets.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gloria (Kezer) Bell of Derry; one son, Gary Bell and his wife Shelley of Derry; brother-in-law, Robert Sargent of Derry; sister-in-law, Betty Dudek of Chelsea, VT; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Sargent in October 2018.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home followed by cremation. Burial will be in the spring in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KN 66675-8517.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019